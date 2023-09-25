Bite Club: Miami Shores Country Club

Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 It's Deirdra. Y'all can have the trendy, overpriced, see-and-be-seen restaurants. I'll be over here keeping things grandpacore.

What's happening: I occasionally take my son to the Miami Shores Country Club to borrow clubs and hit a bucket of balls.

Noticing a sign stating the club's restaurant is open to the public, we decided to pop in for dinner on a recent Friday night.

Zoom in: To my surprise, there was a lively crowd around the sunken bar, a loungey trio playing tunes and a fair number of young and trendy diners.

The shrimp ceviche ($15) tasted bright and fresh, and the yellow curry mahi mahi ($30) arrived perfectly crisped and carefully plated.

My son was thrilled with fried calamari ($15) and a short-rib brisket burger and onion strings ($18).

Of note: Pickleball, tennis and golf are also open to the public.

If you go: 10000 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores.