21 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Miami Shores Country Club
👋 It's Deirdra. Y'all can have the trendy, overpriced, see-and-be-seen restaurants. I'll be over here keeping things grandpacore.
What's happening: I occasionally take my son to the Miami Shores Country Club to borrow clubs and hit a bucket of balls.
- Noticing a sign stating the club's restaurant is open to the public, we decided to pop in for dinner on a recent Friday night.
Zoom in: To my surprise, there was a lively crowd around the sunken bar, a loungey trio playing tunes and a fair number of young and trendy diners.
- The shrimp ceviche ($15) tasted bright and fresh, and the yellow curry mahi mahi ($30) arrived perfectly crisped and carefully plated.
- My son was thrilled with fried calamari ($15) and a short-rib brisket burger and onion strings ($18).
Of note: Pickleball, tennis and golf are also open to the public.
If you go: 10000 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores.
- The restaurant is open daily 10:30am–6pm and on Friday until 9pm.
