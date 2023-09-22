2 hours ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Miami this weekend
As of Saturday, it's officially fall!
- Swill a pumpkin spice latte while you hit up these events:
The Horrorland Scream Park opens today at Jungle Island with a haunted house, carnival games and more.
- Tickets start at $49.
Pop star Becky G plays the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood Saturday.
- Tickets start at $29.99.
Join Friends of The Underline on a bike tour through the Roads, Little Havana, Shenandoah and Silver Bluff to see the linear park's next phase on Sunday.
- Free!
Alejandro Sanz is at the Kaseya Center on Saturday.
- Tickets start at $76.25.
