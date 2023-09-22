Things to do in Miami this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Becky G in New York this month. Photo: Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images

As of Saturday, it's officially fall!

Swill a pumpkin spice latte while you hit up these events:

The Horrorland Scream Park opens today at Jungle Island with a haunted house, carnival games and more.

Tickets start at $49.

Pop star Becky G plays the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood Saturday.

Tickets start at $29.99.

Join Friends of The Underline on a bike tour through the Roads, Little Havana, Shenandoah and Silver Bluff to see the linear park's next phase on Sunday.

Free!

Alejandro Sanz is at the Kaseya Center on Saturday.