Hot Homes: A boater's paradise

Martin Vassolo
The back patio of a Coral Gables home shows a swimming pool looking at a canal.

Photo: Courtesy of OFFICIAL

In today's installment of Hot Homes, we bring you this $11 million Coral Gables home that just hit the market.

  • The 8,768-square-foot residence is being pitched as a boater's dream home.

Details: Listed by OFFICIAL, the house comes with a private dock and 131 feet of canal frontage leading to Biscayne Bay.

  • The back patio features a pool, jacuzzi and entertainment space and is elevated off the water — good for privacy and, probably, sea-level rise.
  • It also has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a home gym.
