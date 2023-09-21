1 hour ago - Real Estate
Hot Homes: A boater's paradise
In today's installment of Hot Homes, we bring you this $11 million Coral Gables home that just hit the market.
- The 8,768-square-foot residence is being pitched as a boater's dream home.
Details: Listed by OFFICIAL, the house comes with a private dock and 131 feet of canal frontage leading to Biscayne Bay.
- The back patio features a pool, jacuzzi and entertainment space and is elevated off the water — good for privacy and, probably, sea-level rise.
- It also has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a home gym.
