Miami's Hot Homes: A slice of Bay Harbor paradise

Martin Vassolo
A master bedroom facing Biscayne Bay

Bring the outside inside. Photos: Courtesy of The Jills Zeder Group/1OAK Studios

For a cool $19.85 million, you can enjoy the sunset over Biscayne Bay from the comfort of your bed.

What's happening: Welcome to Hot Homes, our new feature highlighting local real estate listings that catch our eye.

Details: The panoramic view is the selling point for this new-construction home on Bay Harbor Islands. It has about 80 feet of frontage to the bay overlooking the Indian Creek Village golf course and swathes of open sky.

  • The home's open floor plan — and its floor-to-ceiling windows — lets light in from all angles and visually blends the rooms together.
  • The two-story residence, listed by The Jills Zeder Group, features six bedrooms with walk-in closets, an infinity-edge pool, spa and a 500-square-foot dock.
  • Despite its modern, boxy appearance, this 9,000-square-foot home is full of warm wood finishes and surrounded by greenery.
A pool deck facing Biscayne Bay.
The pool deck overlooking the bay.
The backyard of a Bay Harbor Islands mansion, featuring a pool deck and wet bar.
Boxy but cozy.
