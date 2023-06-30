29 mins ago - Real Estate
Miami's Hot Homes: A slice of Bay Harbor paradise
For a cool $19.85 million, you can enjoy the sunset over Biscayne Bay from the comfort of your bed.
What's happening: Welcome to Hot Homes, our new feature highlighting local real estate listings that catch our eye.
Details: The panoramic view is the selling point for this new-construction home on Bay Harbor Islands. It has about 80 feet of frontage to the bay overlooking the Indian Creek Village golf course and swathes of open sky.
- The home's open floor plan — and its floor-to-ceiling windows — lets light in from all angles and visually blends the rooms together.
- The two-story residence, listed by The Jills Zeder Group, features six bedrooms with walk-in closets, an infinity-edge pool, spa and a 500-square-foot dock.
- Despite its modern, boxy appearance, this 9,000-square-foot home is full of warm wood finishes and surrounded by greenery.
