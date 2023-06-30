Miami's Hot Homes: A slice of Bay Harbor paradise

Bring the outside inside. Photos: Courtesy of The Jills Zeder Group/1OAK Studios

For a cool $19.85 million, you can enjoy the sunset over Biscayne Bay from the comfort of your bed.

What's happening: Welcome to Hot Homes, our new feature highlighting local real estate listings that catch our eye.

Details: The panoramic view is the selling point for this new-construction home on Bay Harbor Islands. It has about 80 feet of frontage to the bay overlooking the Indian Creek Village golf course and swathes of open sky.

The home's open floor plan — and its floor-to-ceiling windows — lets light in from all angles and visually blends the rooms together.

The two-story residence, listed by The Jills Zeder Group, features six bedrooms with walk-in closets, an infinity-edge pool, spa and a 500-square-foot dock.

Despite its modern, boxy appearance, this 9,000-square-foot home is full of warm wood finishes and surrounded by greenery.

The pool deck overlooking the bay.