1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Habibi Kush is a hot spot for falafel

Deirdra Funcheon
A pressed falafel sandwich with green and purple

Mmmm … falafel. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

👋 Deirdra here. I finally popped into Habibi Kush Falafel House & Hookah Lounge for lunch the other day.

What's happening: My friend and I both ordered falafel wraps, which arrived hot-pressed like Cuban sandwiches. They were satisfyingly crunchy, with cucumbers and tahini sauce.

  • Owner Mino Gerges charmed us with his infectious smile and warm welcome.

What's next: I can't wait to return to try their Egyptian empanadas or the kibbeh — beef croquettes made with mint leaves and Middle Eastern spices.

  • I hear it's also a fun spot to hang out in the evenings when there might be belly dancing, flamenco and/or sports on TV.

If you go: 930 NE 79th St.

  • Open from noon to 10pm, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more