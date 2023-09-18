Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Deirdra here. I finally popped into Habibi Kush Falafel House & Hookah Lounge for lunch the other day.

What's happening: My friend and I both ordered falafel wraps, which arrived hot-pressed like Cuban sandwiches. They were satisfyingly crunchy, with cucumbers and tahini sauce.

Owner Mino Gerges charmed us with his infectious smile and warm welcome.

What's next: I can't wait to return to try their Egyptian empanadas or the kibbeh — beef croquettes made with mint leaves and Middle Eastern spices.

I hear it's also a fun spot to hang out in the evenings when there might be belly dancing, flamenco and/or sports on TV.

If you go: 930 NE 79th St.