1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Habibi Kush is a hot spot for falafel
👋 Deirdra here. I finally popped into Habibi Kush Falafel House & Hookah Lounge for lunch the other day.
What's happening: My friend and I both ordered falafel wraps, which arrived hot-pressed like Cuban sandwiches. They were satisfyingly crunchy, with cucumbers and tahini sauce.
- Owner Mino Gerges charmed us with his infectious smile and warm welcome.
What's next: I can't wait to return to try their Egyptian empanadas or the kibbeh — beef croquettes made with mint leaves and Middle Eastern spices.
- I hear it's also a fun spot to hang out in the evenings when there might be belly dancing, flamenco and/or sports on TV.
If you go: 930 NE 79th St.
- Open from noon to 10pm, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.