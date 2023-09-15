Tech firm Atwave opens in South Beach

Ocean Drive is the sun-kissed postcard of Miami Beach, a world-famous oceanfront promenade known for its art deco hotels, bars and yearly spring break crowds.

But a tech company that just moved in next door wants to change up the scene.

Driving the news: Email marketing firm Atwave says it is the first tech company to open an office on Ocean Drive.

The company, founded in New York and boasting over 20 employees, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to christen its new offices at 804 Ocean Drive, in between the News Cafe and the shuttered Larios on the Beach.

Why it matters: The opening follows efforts to recast South Beach's reputation as a party-all-night destination into more of a "live-work-play" vibe.

What they're saying: "As residents of Miami Beach, we want Atwave to be at the forefront of making Ocean Drive into the hottest and newest place for the tech and business scene — not just in Miami, but Florida and the country at large," founder and CEO Amanda Coleman said in a statement.