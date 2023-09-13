40 mins ago - News
People born in Florida tend to stick around
Florida is sticky — and we don't just mean the humidity.
What's happening: The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas analyzed Census data to determine the share of people born in a state who stay — in other words, how "sticky" each state is.
- 72.7% of people born in Florida remained as of 2021, the 6th-highest rate of any state.
Why it matters: Keeping population and workforce is vital to our state's economic growth.
Zoom out: The stickiest states were Texas (82%), North Carolina (75.5%), Georgia (74.2%), California (73%) and Utah (72.9%).
- The least sticky were Wyoming (45%), North Dakota (48.6%), Alaska (48.7%), South Dakota (54.2%) and Rhode Island (55.2%).
