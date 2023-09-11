Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Deirdra here. I recently checked out Aba, the chic-but-comfortable Mediterranean restaurant that opened late last year at Bal Harbour Shops.

What I ate: Small plates of perfectly crisp Brussels sprouts ($15.95) and Ora King salmon ($29.95) both hit the spot.

We dipped pitas into labneh, cheese made from yogurt ($16.95), and a hummus made with toasted sweet corn ($18.95) that's totally addictive.

Of note: The menu is by "Top Chef" alum CJ Jacobson.

If you go: 9700 Collins Avenue, Suite 101, Bal Harbour.