48 mins ago - Food and Drink
Aba in Bal Harbour: Chic and satisfying
👋 Deirdra here. I recently checked out Aba, the chic-but-comfortable Mediterranean restaurant that opened late last year at Bal Harbour Shops.
What I ate: Small plates of perfectly crisp Brussels sprouts ($15.95) and Ora King salmon ($29.95) both hit the spot.
- We dipped pitas into labneh, cheese made from yogurt ($16.95), and a hummus made with toasted sweet corn ($18.95) that's totally addictive.
Of note: The menu is by "Top Chef" alum CJ Jacobson.
If you go: 9700 Collins Avenue, Suite 101, Bal Harbour.
