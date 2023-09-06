2 hours ago - News

Tropical depression forecast to become major hurricane

Martin Vassolo

Courtesy: National Hurricane Center

Another week, another storm to keep our eyes on.

Driving the news: After Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend last week, a new tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by this weekend.

Threat level: Tropical Storm Lee could impact the Leeward Islands once it strengthens into a major hurricane, per the National Hurricane Center.

Be smart: Hurricane season doesn't end until Nov. 30, so make sure you have your hurricane supplies ready well in advance to avoid last-minute prepping.

