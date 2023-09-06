Share on email (opens in new window)

Another week, another storm to keep our eyes on.

Driving the news: After Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend last week, a new tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by this weekend.

Threat level: Tropical Storm Lee could impact the Leeward Islands once it strengthens into a major hurricane, per the National Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday night, WSVN meteorologist Phil Ferro said models suggest Lee will stay east of Florida.

"One can never let the guard down with a possible cat 4 nearby. Hoping for the best," he said earlier in the day.

Be smart: Hurricane season doesn't end until Nov. 30, so make sure you have your hurricane supplies ready well in advance to avoid last-minute prepping.