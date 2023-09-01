1 hour ago - News

Churchill painting holds a Miami surprise

Deirdra Funcheon
A painting of Biscayne bay in Miami and a city in the distance

Winston Churchill's painting will now be called "A View of Miami at Sunset." Photo: Courtesy of America's National Churchill Museum

Experts say "Distant View of Venice," a painting by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, actually depicts Miami Beach — not Italy, as previously believed.

What's happening: Researcher Paul Rafferty realized the work was painted while Churchill was staying on North Bay Road in 1946.

Why it matters: Churchill was here preparing a famous speech anticipating the Cold War, warning that even though World War II had ended, an "Iron Curtain" could descend across Europe.

Details: Representatives of America's National Churchill Museum, located at Westminster College in Missouri, took photos from the site in August and confirmed Rafferty's findings.

Of note: Another painting Churchill made on his Miami trip sold for £192,000 at auction in 2016.

