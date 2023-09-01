On eve of major film about her life, swimmer Diana Nyad's past is questioned again

"Nyad," a major motion picture about Diana Nyad, who swam from Havana, Cuba to Key West at age 64 in 2013, is being marketed as a "remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit."

Why it matters: Nyad grew up in Fort Lauderdale. The film, poised to debut at the Telluride Film Festival this weekend before showing in theaters and on Netflix, is putting her controversial career back in the spotlight.

Nyad's famous swim led to her being cast on "Dancing With the Stars," getting a book deal and becoming a motivational speaker. She has published numerous op-eds in the New York Times and Washington Post.

But marathon swimmers have questioned Nyad's truthfulness over the course of her career, and some still question aspects of the Cuba swim that made her famous.

Yes, but: Director Jimmy Chin told Vanity Fair earlier in August, "As documentary filmmakers, the first thing we did was to look into some of these criticisms — and found that they weren't valid."

Catch up quick: Nyad made headlines in the 1970s for swimming around Manhattan and attempting a Cuba to Florida swim. She finally achieved it on her fifth attempt in 2013.

Critics raised suspicions about it afterward, alleging that protocols for epic swims were not followed. She'd been touched by her crew and the feat was not filmed from start to finish by independent media.

They questioned whether it qualified as "unassisted," as Nyad had claimed, because of a special suit and mask she'd used and lotions she applied.

Nyad defended herself, calling the criticisms "outrageously petty."

Between the lines: Retired marathon swimmer Daniel Slosberg has for years compiled video and newspaper clips on the website NyadFactCheck.com, purporting to show that Nyad has made exaggerations, fabrications and contradictions about topics such as her pacing and records.

"She's being celebrated, and she's been lying for 50 years straight," Slosberg tells Axios.

Slosberg claims other accomplished swimmers have been unfairly overshadowed by Nyad.

Nyad did not directly respond to Slosberg's accusations, but told the Los Angeles Times this week, "Am I embarrassed to have inflated my own record when my record is pretty good on its own? Yes, it makes me cringe."

State of play: A consultant who founded the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA), one of the sport's two global organizations, had lent credibility to Nyad's Cuba swim.

But WOWSA parted ways with him, and under new leadership, completed an exhaustive review of Nyad's Cuba swim last year.

In an announcement this month, WOWSA made clear it had found no evidence that Nyad "exited the water or gained forward momentum from a support vessel or other object or person during the swim."

However, GPS data showed her speeding up at one point, and WOWSA found that "a significant gap in the records, particularly during a period when Nyad's condition shifted dramatically, calls for further expert analysis."

What we're watching: WOWSA wrote in the announcement that in light of its findings, the Guinness Book of World Records revoked its recognition of Nyad's swim as record-breaking.

WOWSA said in its statement that Nyad's memoir, on which the film is based, was not "rigorously fact-checked," and that it advised Netflix "to include a disclaimer emphasizing the film's dramatized nature."

Of note: Some marathon swimmers have lauded Nyad's achievements as a distance swimmer regardless of the particulars, and suggested that ageism, sexism and homophobia have played into criticism of her.