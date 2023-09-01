1 hour ago - News

Critter Corner: How hogfish choose their color

Deirdra Funcheon

Hogfish change to a reddish brown color. Photo: Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hogfish, which are common off the coast of Florida, change color to hide from predators.

What's happening: Florida International University (FIU) marine scientist Heather Bracken-Grissom contributed to a study about how they do it, published last week in Nature Communications journal.

Details: Inside certain hogfish cells, pigments either spread out or cluster together to make the fish appear dark or light, per an FIU publication.

  • Beneath every color-changing cell in the hogfish is a corresponding photoreceptor providing feedback to make sure the fish changes to the correct color.
