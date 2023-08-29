1 hour ago - News
Zo helps Miami kids get computers
Heat legend Alonzo Mourning met with kids at the OYC Miami — formerly the Overtown Youth Center, which he co-founded — last Friday.
What's happening: An AT&T Connected Learning Center opened there to provide internet access, equipment, educational resources and tutoring.
- Dell Technologies donated computers.
Why it matters: Almost 35,000 homes in Miami-Dade lack computers and a little over 90,000 have computers without internet connection, according to 2021 census data.
- That can make it hard for students to do their homework.
Of note: AT&T's Affordable Connectivity Program offers discounted or free internet service to eligible households.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.