Alonzo Mourning at the OYC. Photo courtesy of AT&T/OYC Miami.

Heat legend Alonzo Mourning met with kids at the OYC Miami — formerly the Overtown Youth Center, which he co-founded — last Friday.

What's happening: An AT&T Connected Learning Center opened there to provide internet access, equipment, educational resources and tutoring.

Dell Technologies donated computers.

Why it matters: Almost 35,000 homes in Miami-Dade lack computers and a little over 90,000 have computers without internet connection, according to 2021 census data.

That can make it hard for students to do their homework.

Of note: AT&T's Affordable Connectivity Program offers discounted or free internet service to eligible households.