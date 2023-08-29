1 hour ago - News

Zo helps Miami kids get computers

Deirdra Funcheon
Alonzo Mourning at the OYC. Photo courtesy of AT&T/OYC Miami.

Heat legend Alonzo Mourning met with kids at the OYC Miami — formerly the Overtown Youth Center, which he co-founded — last Friday.

What's happening: An AT&T Connected Learning Center opened there to provide internet access, equipment, educational resources and tutoring.

  • Dell Technologies donated computers.

Why it matters: Almost 35,000 homes in Miami-Dade lack computers and a little over 90,000 have computers without internet connection, according to 2021 census data.

  • That can make it hard for students to do their homework.

Of note: AT&T's Affordable Connectivity Program offers discounted or free internet service to eligible households.

