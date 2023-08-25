43 mins ago - Things to Do

Critter Corner: The roseate spoonbill

Deirdra Funcheon

A roseate spoonbill at Everglades National Park. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/the Washington Post via Getty Images

This bubblegum-colored beauty almost went extinct in the 1800s as people hunted them for feathers.

Yes, but: Roseate spoonbills are vulnerable to spring heat waves that endanger young birds in the nest, plus habitat loss due to real estate development.

Of note: Fall migration is underway, with songbirds stopping in the Miami area as they migrate to wintering grounds in the South.

  • According to this very cool tracker called BirdCast, 183,000 birds crossed Miami-Dade County Wednesday night!
  • Sometimes, migrating birds run into weather and a "fallout" happens: dozens, or even hundreds, suddenly drop down into trees and shrubs, delighting birdwatchers.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more