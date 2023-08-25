Share on email (opens in new window)

This bubblegum-colored beauty almost went extinct in the 1800s as people hunted them for feathers.

Our friends at Tropical Audubon Society tell us the roseate spoonbill is their top "liked" bird on social media.

You might be able to see one by joining one of the nonprofit's free upcoming field trips.

Yes, but: Roseate spoonbills are vulnerable to spring heat waves that endanger young birds in the nest, plus habitat loss due to real estate development.

Of note: Fall migration is underway, with songbirds stopping in the Miami area as they migrate to wintering grounds in the South.