43 mins ago - Things to Do
Critter Corner: The roseate spoonbill
This bubblegum-colored beauty almost went extinct in the 1800s as people hunted them for feathers.
- Our friends at Tropical Audubon Society tell us the roseate spoonbill is their top "liked" bird on social media.
- You might be able to see one by joining one of the nonprofit's free upcoming field trips.
Yes, but: Roseate spoonbills are vulnerable to spring heat waves that endanger young birds in the nest, plus habitat loss due to real estate development.
Of note: Fall migration is underway, with songbirds stopping in the Miami area as they migrate to wintering grounds in the South.
- According to this very cool tracker called BirdCast, 183,000 birds crossed Miami-Dade County Wednesday night!
- Sometimes, migrating birds run into weather and a "fallout" happens: dozens, or even hundreds, suddenly drop down into trees and shrubs, delighting birdwatchers.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.