Miami weekend plans: Aug. 25-27

Martin Vassolo

Colin Jost (right) and Miami native Marcello Hernandez during "Saturday Night Live." Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

  • Here's a taste of what's going on around town:

🎥 Anita's Film Festival, a one-day screening showcasing LGBTQ+ short films, is Friday at 7:30pm at UM's Bill Cosford Cinema.

  • Free!

🤣 "Saturday Night Live" comedian Colin Jost performs stand-up at Hard Rock Live Friday at 8pm.

😋 Eat, drink and support Black-owned restaurants Saturday at the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival at The Urban from 3pm-8pm on Friday.

  • Free!

🎬 Catch a movie for just $4 Sunday for National Cinema Day. Most theaters across the country are participating, including AMC and Regal.

😌 Free community yoga classes take place every Sunday at 10am on Lincoln Road.

