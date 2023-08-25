42 mins ago - Things to Do
Miami weekend plans: Aug. 25-27
It's finally the weekend!
- Here's a taste of what's going on around town:
🎥 Anita's Film Festival, a one-day screening showcasing LGBTQ+ short films, is Friday at 7:30pm at UM's Bill Cosford Cinema.
- Free!
🤣 "Saturday Night Live" comedian Colin Jost performs stand-up at Hard Rock Live Friday at 8pm.
😋 Eat, drink and support Black-owned restaurants Saturday at the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival at The Urban from 3pm-8pm on Friday.
- Free!
🎬 Catch a movie for just $4 Sunday for National Cinema Day. Most theaters across the country are participating, including AMC and Regal.
😌 Free community yoga classes take place every Sunday at 10am on Lincoln Road.
