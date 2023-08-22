2 hours ago - Things to Do

Freestyle rappers compete in Miami for the Red Bull Batalla

Deirdra Funcheon
A guy in a black and white outfit and sunglasses laughs and crouches while a crowd cheers

The qualifier in Houston this month. Image: Hannah Peery/Red Bull Content Pool

Spanish-speaking freestyle rappers compete this Saturday in the Red Bull Batalla, which says it's the world's largest freestyle competition.

  • The event is a regional qualifier for the world championship.

Why it matters: Winners will compete in the national final in Dallas in November, and winners of that go to the World Final in Bogotá, Colombia in December.

How it works: Competitors face off 1 vs. 1 in a bracket-style elimination.

If you go: The event starts Saturday at 6pm at SkateBird Miami.

  • Artists from Los Angeles-based Secret Walls crew will be painting live during the battles.
  • Venezuelan rapper Apache is also performing.
  • Tickets: $10.
