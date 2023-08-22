Freestyle rappers compete in Miami for the Red Bull Batalla

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The qualifier in Houston this month. Image: Hannah Peery/Red Bull Content Pool

Spanish-speaking freestyle rappers compete this Saturday in the Red Bull Batalla, which says it's the world's largest freestyle competition.

The event is a regional qualifier for the world championship.

Why it matters: Winners will compete in the national final in Dallas in November, and winners of that go to the World Final in Bogotá, Colombia in December.

How it works: Competitors face off 1 vs. 1 in a bracket-style elimination.

If you go: The event starts Saturday at 6pm at SkateBird Miami.