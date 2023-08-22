2 hours ago - Things to Do
Freestyle rappers compete in Miami for the Red Bull Batalla
Spanish-speaking freestyle rappers compete this Saturday in the Red Bull Batalla, which says it's the world's largest freestyle competition.
- The event is a regional qualifier for the world championship.
Why it matters: Winners will compete in the national final in Dallas in November, and winners of that go to the World Final in Bogotá, Colombia in December.
How it works: Competitors face off 1 vs. 1 in a bracket-style elimination.
- Rappers include Freites, Zeu, Crown, Micky Ricón and LinkOne — a former Red Bull Batalla World Champion.
- Judges include Snow, Chester, Sara Socas, Racso White Lion and Sonja La Makina.
If you go: The event starts Saturday at 6pm at SkateBird Miami.
- Artists from Los Angeles-based Secret Walls crew will be painting live during the battles.
- Venezuelan rapper Apache is also performing.
- Tickets: $10.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.