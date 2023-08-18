2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon

A baby loggerhead turtle. Photo: Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chug a Red Bull and let's go — it's the weekend!

👑 Beyoncé hits Hard Rock Stadium Friday for her Renaissance World Tour.

🎤 Flo Rida performs Friday at E11even nightclub.

  • Tickets: Purchase at the door for an undisclosed price.

🐢 Witness sea turtles hatching in Fort Lauderdale with Turtle Treks of Terramar's nighttime educational walks. Through Sept. 16.

🍻 An IPA-Looza craft beer party is 1pm–5pm Saturday at Unbranded Brewing in Hialeah.

🪘 Miami Girls Tumbao performs Saturday at Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center in Little Havana.

😆 Bad Bitch Brunch is hosted by comic Brittany Brave at the Improv in Doral on Sunday, with more comedians, bingo and a costume contest.

