Things to do this weekend in Miami
Chug a Red Bull and let's go — it's the weekend!
👑 Beyoncé hits Hard Rock Stadium Friday for her Renaissance World Tour.
- Resale tickets start at $242.
🎤 Flo Rida performs Friday at E11even nightclub.
- Tickets: Purchase at the door for an undisclosed price.
🐢 Witness sea turtles hatching in Fort Lauderdale with Turtle Treks of Terramar's nighttime educational walks. Through Sept. 16.
- Donation: $20.
🍻 An IPA-Looza craft beer party is 1pm–5pm Saturday at Unbranded Brewing in Hialeah.
- Admission: $30.
🪘 Miami Girls Tumbao performs Saturday at Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center in Little Havana.
- Tickets: $20.
😆 Bad Bitch Brunch is hosted by comic Brittany Brave at the Improv in Doral on Sunday, with more comedians, bingo and a costume contest.
- Tickets: $20.
