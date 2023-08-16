28 mins ago - Sports
On this day in Miami history, the Dolphins were born
On Aug. 16 1965, the American Football League awarded its first expansion franchise to Miami.
- The Dolphins were born after the new team held a naming contest that received nearly 20,000 entries. Just 622 of them chose "Dolphins."
Catch up fast: Founded by attorney Joe Robbie and actor Danny Thomas, the team became part of the National Football League in 1970 after the AFL and NFL merged.
- The Dolphins are now one of the NFL's most storied franchises. The 1972 Fins are still the only team to go undefeated over an entire season and win the Super Bowl.
What we're watching: As the new season approaches, will Miami live up to the high expectations?
Thanks to the "This Day in Miami History Podcast" for the historical heads up.
