15 mins ago - Things to Do
Miami reality show "Hot Yachts" premieres — but not in Miami
Paramount+ launched a new reality show last weekend that's filmed in Miami called "Hot Yachts."
What's happening: It's got everything you'd expect from this place — sexy people, sexy clothes, sexy water views and sexy-yet-villainous yacht brokers vying to close deals.
What they're saying: Cast members sound deliciously catty, calling each other "escort" and "cockroach" and competing for commissions, according to Daily Mail's review of the show.
🤷♀️ Yes, but: Despite being filmed here, the show is airing only on Paramount+'s Canadian and U.K. platforms.
