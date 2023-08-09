Miami reality show "Hot Yachts" premieres — but not in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

The cast of "Hot Yachts." Image: Courtesy of Paramount+

Paramount+ launched a new reality show last weekend that's filmed in Miami called "Hot Yachts."

What's happening: It's got everything you'd expect from this place — sexy people, sexy clothes, sexy water views and sexy-yet-villainous yacht brokers vying to close deals.

What they're saying: Cast members sound deliciously catty, calling each other "escort" and "cockroach" and competing for commissions, according to Daily Mail's review of the show.

🤷‍♀️ Yes, but: Despite being filmed here, the show is airing only on Paramount+'s Canadian and U.K. platforms.