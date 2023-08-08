It's been nearly two years since voters approved a referendum supporting a 2am cutoff for selling alcohol in Miami Beach — but attempts to pass local laws restricting alcohol sales have mostly fizzled out.

Why it matters: South Beach's world-famous nightlife scene drives tourism, but city leaders have been divided on containing large crowds that congregate in the streets during events like spring break.

Catch up fast: In 2021, 57% of voters approved a nonbinding referendum in support of rolling back the city's 5am alcohol cutoff to 2am, with some exceptions.

Most attempts by the City Commission to restrict alcohol sales have either died due to a lack of commission support or been overturned in court.

The latest: The city passed its first major piece of alcohol-related legislation in March, a 2am rollback in the South of Fifth neighborhood that led to the closure of Story nightclub.

Mayor Dan Gelber, who has spearheaded efforts to enact a 2am last call for years, failed to get commission support last month for a proposal to ban alcohol sales citywide for about 10 days during spring break.

Gelber plans to bring it back for a vote in September, he tells Axios.

What they're saying: Gelber says residents should be frustrated that some commissioners are ignoring how they voted.

"I always hear about listening to residents," he says. "It's been really amazing how much we've ignored them on this issue."

The other side: Critics of alcohol restrictions say there is no correlation between disorderly conduct in the streets and late-night bars because many visitors get their liquor from package stores.

"It has not been proven to me even anecdotally that it makes an ounce of difference," Commissioner Ricky Arriola, who voted against Gelber's proposal, said during last month's meeting.

Bottom line: Gelber, who is term-limited and leaving office in November, says the nightlife industry has a "grip" on City Hall and passing a citywide rollback seems unlikely during his final months in office.