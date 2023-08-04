1 hour ago - News
Critter Corner: Rainbow lizard population is exploding
Have you seen these rainbow lizards while out and about?
What's happening: Local populations have increased 36-fold between 2017 and 2022, according to Christopher Searcy, an associate professor of biology at the University of Miami.
Details: Originally from Africa, the particular species expanding here is called Peter's rock agama (Agama picticauda). They like to hang out on limestone walls.
What they're saying: "Over the past five years, they have really taken off and are now the fastest spreading reptile species in Miami-Dade," Searcy told a university publication.
More Miami stories
