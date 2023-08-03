Votes coming for Argentine soccer complex in North Bay Village

A soccer complex could rise on land behind Treasure Island Elementary School. Image: Courtesy of North Bay Village

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) proposed building and managing a headquarters and soccer complex on public land in North Bay Village two years ago — and crucial votes will take place in coming weeks.

Why it matters: North Bay Village is a densely built and fast-growing municipality on three man-made islands, and the soccer complex would use its most significant green space.

Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that the proposed soccer project and Lionel Messi's signing with Inter Miami are drawing Argentines to North Bay Village.

Catch up quick: The AFA proposed building soccer fields, padel courts, a new recreation center, offices and a police station on land behind Treasure Island Elementary School that's owned by the village and Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Currently, there's a utility building and truck parking on the site.

The AFA would run youth soccer training, and Argentina's national team would train there occasionally — possibly when Miami hosts part of the 2026 World Cup.

The AFA wants to open academies throughout the U.S.

Details: Under the proposal, the land would remain public while the AFA would pay $97.5 million over 30 years to build on it and maintain the property.

NBC6 reported that AFA estimates making $750 million over 30 years by running programs, events and rentals.

What we're watching: North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham tells Axios an agreement with the school board will give the village the authority to construct and operate the facilities on the land.

Terms should be finalized by the end of this month, posted on the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board's agenda and then voted on by the board on Sept. 6, he says.

The North Bay Village Commission would then vote in mid-September on adopting those terms.

What's next: North Bay Village has a separate agreement with the Argentine Football Association to fund construction of the facilities and operate them.

Soccer fields could potentially be built by next summer, but the building would take longer.

Context: About 3,000 condos and apartments are under development in North Bay Village.

Last year, North Bay Village changed its zoning laws to accommodate developer Sunbeam Properties' plan for 8 to 10 mixed-use towers up to 65 stories in height along the 79th Street Causeway.

What they're saying: "If all of the buildings that have been proposed were to be built, the city would double in population over the next 5 to 10 years," Latham says.

The city and AFA would be able to use the facilities only when not needed by the school.

"We are creating athletic facilities where there are none," Latham says.

The other side: Critics have complained about potential traffic and travel by Latham — who formerly worked for FIFA, soccer's governing body — to negotiate the deal.