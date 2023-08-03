Miami could get more lit with digital billboards
A new proposal would light up Miami's skyline by permitting up to 45 digital billboards, each measuring up to 10,000 square feet.
Why it matters: Downtown residents, who formed a petition opposing the proposal, say the lights would ruin their quality of life and property values — and pose dangers during hurricanes.
- Under the proposal, which is sponsored by Mayor Francis Suarez, the city could charge 200% higher permitting fees for digital billboards. Annual minimum fees would increase to $144,000 from the current $48,000.
Details: The billboards would not be allowed to directly face residential units.
- Billboard brightness would be reduced to 500 nits between sunset and sunrise.
- That would still exceed recommendations from the Outdoor Advertising Association of America, which says nighttime brightness should not go over 350 nits, Miami Today reports.
- Fixed digital billboards would be exempt from an existing requirement that billboards be taken down during hurricane warnings.
What they're saying: "We urge you to look beyond the allure of the short-term gains and consider the long-term impact of your decision," James Torres, president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, said at a City Commission meeting last week.
What's next: The City Commission was scheduled to consider the ordinance last week, but it is now deferred to Sept. 28.
