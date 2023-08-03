Miami could get more lit with digital billboards

A new proposal would light up Miami's skyline by permitting up to 45 digital billboards, each measuring up to 10,000 square feet.

Why it matters: Downtown residents, who formed a petition opposing the proposal, say the lights would ruin their quality of life and property values — and pose dangers during hurricanes.

Under the proposal, which is sponsored by Mayor Francis Suarez, the city could charge 200% higher permitting fees for digital billboards. Annual minimum fees would increase to $144,000 from the current $48,000.

Details: The billboards would not be allowed to directly face residential units.

Billboard brightness would be reduced to 500 nits between sunset and sunrise.

That would still exceed recommendations from the Outdoor Advertising Association of America, which says nighttime brightness should not go over 350 nits, Miami Today reports.

Fixed digital billboards would be exempt from an existing requirement that billboards be taken down during hurricane warnings.

What they're saying: "We urge you to look beyond the allure of the short-term gains and consider the long-term impact of your decision," James Torres, president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, said at a City Commission meeting last week.

What's next: The City Commission was scheduled to consider the ordinance last week, but it is now deferred to Sept. 28.