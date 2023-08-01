Raises on tap for Miami-Dade teachers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

First-year teachers at Miami-Dade Public Schools will have starting salaries of $52,470 this year under a new tentative agreement with United Teachers of Dade, the local teachers' union.

Why it matters: That's $3,000 more than last year.

What's happening: Teachers will get 7%–10% raises, while clerical staff, counselors and others will also see their pays rise.

Money is available after voters passed a $400 million referendum agreeing to pay public teachers more in 2022.

Yes, but: Some longtime teachers have complained on social media that they'll be making less than new teachers because they started at lower salaries and raises have not kept up.

The big picture: Florida remains 48th in the nation in average teacher pay, according to the union.

The Florida Department of Education estimates there will be about 9,000 statewide teacher vacancies this school year.

What they're saying: “The state of Florida has caused a self-inflicted wound — there are culture wars, there are book bans, there is censoring of teachers," UTD President Karla Hernández-Mats said at a press conference last week the Miami Herald reported.

Of note: Union members vote Aug. 16 on ratifying the tentative agreement.