Critter Corner: Florida's state butterflies are mating

👋 Deirdra here. I recently noticed about two dozen butterflies flapping frantically in my neighborhood.

A neighbor with the butterfly-saving organization Bound by Beauty told me they were zebra longwings.

Details: Males can sense whether a pupa inside a chrysalis is female, and then fight over her.

The winner copulates with her as she emerges.

The couple sits side by side when done, so at least he cuddles afterward!

Of note: To attract zebra longwings to your yard, plant passion vines or wild lime, and avoid pesticides.