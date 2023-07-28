33 mins ago - News
Critter Corner: Florida's state butterflies are mating
👋 Deirdra here. I recently noticed about two dozen butterflies flapping frantically in my neighborhood.
- A neighbor with the butterfly-saving organization Bound by Beauty told me they were zebra longwings.
Details: Males can sense whether a pupa inside a chrysalis is female, and then fight over her.
- The winner copulates with her as she emerges.
- The couple sits side by side when done, so at least he cuddles afterward!
Of note: To attract zebra longwings to your yard, plant passion vines or wild lime, and avoid pesticides.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.