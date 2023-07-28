33 mins ago - News

Critter Corner: Florida's state butterflies are mating

Deirdra Funcheon
A black butterfly with yellow stripes on a yellow flower.

Zebra longwings. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

👋 Deirdra here. I recently noticed about two dozen butterflies flapping frantically in my neighborhood.

  • A neighbor with the butterfly-saving organization Bound by Beauty told me they were zebra longwings.

Details: Males can sense whether a pupa inside a chrysalis is female, and then fight over her.

  • The winner copulates with her as she emerges.
  • The couple sits side by side when done, so at least he cuddles afterward!

Of note: To attract zebra longwings to your yard, plant passion vines or wild lime, and avoid pesticides.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more