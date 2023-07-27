Miami-Dade police chief called mayor prior to shooting himself

Miami-Dade County police director and Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez is "alert, awake and responsive" at a Tampa hospital as he recovers from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference Wednesday.

Context: Authorities say Ramirez, a candidate for Miami-Dade sheriff who was in Tampa for a police conference over the weekend, shot himself on the side of I-75 Sunday after a reported domestic dispute at the hotel hosting the conference.

Police had responded to the hotel following a report of a man pointing a gun at his head earlier in the night.

Officers confronted Ramirez, who said he had been involved in an argument but did not take out a gun, Tampa Police said.

The latest: Levine Cava confirmed reporting from the Miami Herald that Ramirez called her Sunday night after the incident at the hotel to offer his resignation.

"He was very remorseful, and I reassured him that we would talk the following morning," Levine Cava told reporters.

Ramirez said he was driving back to Miami and she told him to get home safely.

She called the incident a "tragic reminder" of the role mental health plays in law enforcement Wednesday, and said Ramirez is now stable after undergoing surgery.

What's next: Levine Cava appointed an interim chief of public safety and interim director of Miami-Dade Police "until further notice."