Miami-Dade police director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, police say.

Driving the news: Ramirez, who is running for Miami-Dade sheriff, shot himself on the side of I-75 near Tampa after a domestic incident, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Axios after multiple outlets reported it.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol, which are leading the investigation, said no one else was injured.

Ramirez was in Tampa attending a Florida Sheriffs Association conference.

Details: The Miami-Dade Police Department said last night that Ramirez was in stable condition after undergoing surgery for his injuries.

Zoom in: Tampa Police released a statement that officers spoke with Ramirez earlier on Sunday after responding to a report of a man pointing a gun at himself at the hotel hosting the police conference.

Ramirez told officers he'd been in an argument, but did not take out a gun and had no intention of harming himself or others, according to the statement.

Ramirez was released at the scene, but hotel staff then asked him to leave, the Miami Herald reported.

What they're saying: "All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez's wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery," county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

"The Sheriff's Office stands united with a profound sense of compassion and concern for our colleague who has experienced such a traumatic event," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mental health knows no boundaries and I hope that Director Ramirez and anyone in crisis receives the help they deserve."

If you or someone you know needs support now, call 1-800-273-8255 or text 988 or chat with someone at 988lifeline.org. En español.