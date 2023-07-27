Review: Messi chicken sandwich is not the GOAT

Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Martin here. The hype over Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami doesn't stop at graffiti murals, sky-high ticket prices or Publix's highway billboards.

Restaurants are getting in on the action, too.

Driving the news: Hard Rock International recently partnered with Messi to launch a new milanesa-style chicken sandwich inspired by the soccer legend's love for the breaded chicken cutlet popular in Argentina.

State of plate: This milanesa-loving Argentine was invited to try the Messi Chicken Sandwich at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood.

When compared to the greatest soccer player of all time, this probably isn't the greatest sandwich of all time.

It cost $20 with a side of fries and was served on a cold bun, but I admire the effort to introduce Americans to the milanesa as Messi joins the MLS.

The bottom line: If you're in the mood for a chicken sandwich in between poker games, this isn't a bad option.