Review: Messi chicken sandwich is not the GOAT
👋 Martin here. The hype over Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami doesn't stop at graffiti murals, sky-high ticket prices or Publix's highway billboards.
- Restaurants are getting in on the action, too.
Driving the news: Hard Rock International recently partnered with Messi to launch a new milanesa-style chicken sandwich inspired by the soccer legend's love for the breaded chicken cutlet popular in Argentina.
State of plate: This milanesa-loving Argentine was invited to try the Messi Chicken Sandwich at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood.
- When compared to the greatest soccer player of all time, this probably isn't the greatest sandwich of all time.
- It cost $20 with a side of fries and was served on a cold bun, but I admire the effort to introduce Americans to the milanesa as Messi joins the MLS.
The bottom line: If you're in the mood for a chicken sandwich in between poker games, this isn't a bad option.
