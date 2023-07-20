Proposal would extend Surfside memorial onto collapse site

Flowers and pictures hang on a temporary memorial site for victims of the Champlain Towers South in 2021. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Surfside commissioners meet next Tuesday to consider a proposal that would build part of a planned memorial to the victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse on the site of the tragedy.

Why it matters: Family members of the victims continue to ask that the memorial be built on the waterfront lot, but the developer planning on building a new condominium there has expressed concern over ceding a large portion of the property.

Driving the news: Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger told Axios his plan is to secure a portion of the land for the memorial by pushing the planned condo closer to the property line on the opposite end of the lot.

The town is already planning a memorial on the adjacent 88th Street, which Danzinger says would be expanded onto the Champlain Towers South property under the proposal.

He declined to say how big the proposed "foothold" on the collapse site would be, citing ongoing discussions with the developer.

What they're saying: Martin Langesfeld, whose sister and brother-in-law were among the 98 victims of the collapse, has long pushed for a half-acre memorial on the site. But he doesn't think the town has been transparent about the latest proposal, he told Axios.

"We hope that this proposal shows our loved ones respect on the land where they died, but conversations so far have not been hopeful."

What's next: Danzinger says he wants to hear input from family members and residents at Tuesday's meeting at Surfside Town Hall.