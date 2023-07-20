Hot Homes: New construction for $16 million in Boca

Share on email (opens in new window)

This $16 million home is a bargain compared to some properties in the neighborhood. Image: Courtesy of Official

A cool $16 million could get you this brand-new house on the Intracoastal Waterway at 650 Tern Point Circle in Boca Raton.

Details: Located in The Sanctuary — a private neighborhood with tennis courts and a marina, where some homes are going for $25.5 million — the 8,826-square-foot residence has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

It also has 30-foot ceilings, a fireplace, pool, gym, elevator and outdoor shower.

Of note: Real estate agent Oren Alexander has the listing through Official, the high-end global firm he co-founded.