Hot Homes: New construction for $16 million in Boca
A cool $16 million could get you this brand-new house on the Intracoastal Waterway at 650 Tern Point Circle in Boca Raton.
Details: Located in The Sanctuary — a private neighborhood with tennis courts and a marina, where some homes are going for $25.5 million — the 8,826-square-foot residence has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.
- It also has 30-foot ceilings, a fireplace, pool, gym, elevator and outdoor shower.
Of note: Real estate agent Oren Alexander has the listing through Official, the high-end global firm he co-founded.
