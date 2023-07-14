49 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon
A man in a black outfit sticks his hands out in a fun pose

Mr. Dong. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

We wouldn't blame you for locking yourself in a cold, dark movie theater all weekend, but we promise there are a few good reasons to venture out:

🤣 Friday Night Live! will make you laugh at Just the Funny at 9pm.

  • Tickets: $25.

🇨🇴 This Is Colombia Music Fest starts at 3pm Saturday inside Shots in Wynwood.

  • Tickets: $20.

🇯🇲 Julian Marley and The Uprising play the Miami Beach Bandshell at 7pm Saturday.

  • Tickets start at $41.20.

🪩 Nocturna: Sin City is a show with aerial performances and provocative burlesque at Savage Labs Wynwood at 8pm.

  • Table for two: $79.

🔊 Sumfest takes over the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park all day Sunday. Performers include Afrobeat musician Ruger and reggae artist Ding Dong.

  • Tickets: $100.
