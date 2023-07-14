Share on email (opens in new window)

We wouldn't blame you for locking yourself in a cold, dark movie theater all weekend, but we promise there are a few good reasons to venture out:

🤣 Friday Night Live! will make you laugh at Just the Funny at 9pm.

Tickets: $25.

🇨🇴 This Is Colombia Music Fest starts at 3pm Saturday inside Shots in Wynwood.

Tickets: $20.

🇯🇲 Julian Marley and The Uprising play the Miami Beach Bandshell at 7pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $41.20.

🪩 Nocturna: Sin City is a show with aerial performances and provocative burlesque at Savage Labs Wynwood at 8pm.

Table for two: $79.

🔊 Sumfest takes over the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park all day Sunday. Performers include Afrobeat musician Ruger and reggae artist Ding Dong.