49 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do this weekend in Miami
We wouldn't blame you for locking yourself in a cold, dark movie theater all weekend, but we promise there are a few good reasons to venture out:
🤣 Friday Night Live! will make you laugh at Just the Funny at 9pm.
- Tickets: $25.
🇨🇴 This Is Colombia Music Fest starts at 3pm Saturday inside Shots in Wynwood.
- Tickets: $20.
🇯🇲 Julian Marley and The Uprising play the Miami Beach Bandshell at 7pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $41.20.
🪩 Nocturna: Sin City is a show with aerial performances and provocative burlesque at Savage Labs Wynwood at 8pm.
- Table for two: $79.
🔊 Sumfest takes over the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park all day Sunday. Performers include Afrobeat musician Ruger and reggae artist Ding Dong.
- Tickets: $100.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.