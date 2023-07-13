Wanted: Seaweed solutions for $100,000

Share on email (opens in new window)

We all know how this feels. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hey! You stuck your "Shark Tank" in my seaweed blob!

What's happening: The Miami-Dade Innovation Authority (MDIA) is looking for ways to repurpose sargassum, the seaweed taking over local beaches in summer months.

Companies could win $100,000 for their ideas.

Why it matters: Decomposing sargassum releases gas that can smell bad, irritate eyes and repel tourists.

Miami-Dade County spent over $4.2 million on sargassum cleanup last year.

Context: Researchers are already turning sargassum into fertilizers, fuel and bricks.

Details: Submit proposals by Sept. 29.

Winners will be selected by the fall and then work with the county to test their solutions.

Of note: MDIA is a new nonprofit that provides grants to companies working on pressing issues like climate, health and housing.