"Golden handcuffs" lock up Florida's housing supply

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Roughly 90% of homeowners in Florida with mortgages have a rate below 6%, per Redfin data shared with Axios.

What's happening: Mortgage rates have swung between 6% and 7% in the U.S. over the last 10 months, up from January 2021's historic low of 2.65%.

That rate jump makes the total cost of buying a home more expensive for buyers that need financing.

Why it matters: Mortgage holders are experiencing the "golden handcuffs" phenomenon: They have a great rate now, but likely can't move without spending a lot more cash, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather tells Axios.

Since they're staying put and not selling, prospective buyers are left with few homes to choose from.

By the numbers: In Florida, only 10% of homeowners with mortgages had a rate higher than 6% as of late 2022.

More than 20% of homeowners with mortgages really lucked out and have a rate below 3%.

What's next: New construction, lower mortgage rates and cheaper home insurance would help restore balance to the market.