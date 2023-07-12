3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Happy hour pick: Whiskey Smash from Sweet Liberty

Martin Vassolo
A whiskey smash from Sweet Liberty with a mound of crushed ice and mint leaves poking out.

Whiskey Hulk smash! Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

👋 Martin here! When I'm not staining my clothes and fingernails making mango cocktails, I like to hit up Sweet Liberty for happy hour.

What I had: The Whiskey Smash ($15). Tart passionfruit, vanilla and fresh mint with nutmeg grated over a mound of crushed ice.

  • It's refreshing and not too sweet.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more