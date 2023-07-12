3 hours ago - Food and Drink
Happy hour pick: Whiskey Smash from Sweet Liberty
👋 Martin here! When I'm not staining my clothes and fingernails making mango cocktails, I like to hit up Sweet Liberty for happy hour.
- The South Beach bar was named one of the 50 best in North America this year.
What I had: The Whiskey Smash ($15). Tart passionfruit, vanilla and fresh mint with nutmeg grated over a mound of crushed ice.
- It's refreshing and not too sweet.
