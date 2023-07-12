3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Summertime mango recipes to beat the Miami heat

Martin Vassolo
A mango picker with four mangoes in its basket, with a mango tree in the background of a backyard.

It's been a fruitful season. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

👋 Amateur mango picker, Martin, here! Last month, I thought something was wrong with my mango tree because the fruit never changed color.

  • Well, turns out some mangoes stay green when they ripen. My wife and I have picked 64 backyard mangoes over the last couple weeks.
  • We've eaten them raw over the sink, cut up and served over cereal, and blended into refreshing tropical drinks — plus, we've used recipes from Axios Tampa Bay.
The inside of a mango, with diced chunks visible after cross-section cutting.
The hedgehog cutting method. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Pro tip: Dicing up your mangoes and freezing them is a great way to extend their shelf life.

Frozen mango margaritas on a kitchen counter.
You gotta love that orange glow. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axio

Here are some of my favorite ways to enjoy Miami's golden bounty:

🍹 Margarita: Combine your frozen mangoes with lime juice, tequila, Cointreau and ice for this homemade slushie. Add more ice for a thicker cocktail.

🍨 Sorbet: The perfect light, tangy dessert for a hot summer night. Blitz your frozen boys in a food processor and just add some lime juice. It was sweet enough I didn't need to add the maple syrup this recipe calls for.

🤤 Mangoes are also great in breakfast smoothies, either sipped or poured over granola in an homage to the acai bowl.

📫 Do you have any go-to mango recipes I haven't tried yet? Email [email protected], and we may feature your picks!

