Summertime mango recipes to beat the Miami heat

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Amateur mango picker, Martin, here! Last month, I thought something was wrong with my mango tree because the fruit never changed color.

Well, turns out some mangoes stay green when they ripen. My wife and I have picked 64 backyard mangoes over the last couple weeks.

We've eaten them raw over the sink, cut up and served over cereal, and blended into refreshing tropical drinks — plus, we've used recipes from Axios Tampa Bay.

The hedgehog cutting method. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Pro tip: Dicing up your mangoes and freezing them is a great way to extend their shelf life.

You gotta love that orange glow. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axio

Here are some of my favorite ways to enjoy Miami's golden bounty:

🍹 Margarita: Combine your frozen mangoes with lime juice, tequila, Cointreau and ice for this homemade slushie. Add more ice for a thicker cocktail.

🍨 Sorbet: The perfect light, tangy dessert for a hot summer night. Blitz your frozen boys in a food processor and just add some lime juice. It was sweet enough I didn't need to add the maple syrup this recipe calls for.

🤤 Mangoes are also great in breakfast smoothies, either sipped or poured over granola in an homage to the acai bowl.

📫 Do you have any go-to mango recipes I haven't tried yet? Email [email protected], and we may feature your picks!