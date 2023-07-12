How to claim money for kids' education under new Florida law

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1 in May, unleashing funds that families can use toward private school tuition, homeschooling materials and other education expenses.

What's happening: School districts receive a certain amount of funding per student from federal, state and local governments.

The new law essentially allows any K–12 student to take the state portion allotted for them — roughly $8,000 annually — and redirect it toward private school tuition.

It removes income caps, so even wealthy families are eligible.

Why it matters: The law went into effect July 1, and funds can be used for the upcoming school year.

The move makes Florida the largest jurisdiction in the country to offer universal school choice, according to education news site The 74, which describes the state as a "laboratory" conducting a giant experiment in education.

Conservatives lauded the change, while critics characterize it as a giveaway to wealthy families and fear that siphoning funds away will devastate public schools.

The Education Law Center predicts the new law will cost Florida $4 billion.

How it works: An organization called Step Up for Students handles the applications and payments.

For kids K–12 without disabilities, parents apply here for the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship (FTC)/Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Options (FES-EO).

What they're saying: "Since May, we have received nearly 177,000 FTC/FES-EO applications representing nearly 245,000 students," Step Up for Students spokesperson Scott Kent tells Axios.

Of note: Families must apply to private schools separately. State funds go directly to the school after a student is enrolled.

If school costs exceed the roughly $8,000, parents are responsible for paying the difference.

If funds are left over after tuition, they may be used on other education expenses.

There is no deadline to apply, but private schools are filling up.

Zoom in: Separate funds are available for: