26 mins ago - Things to Do
Telemundo anchor Nicole Suárez's favorite Miami spots
Emmy Award-winning news anchor Nicole Suárez recently moved to Miami to anchor Telemundo's morning show, "Hoy Día."
- The Chicago native, whose parents are from Colombia, told Axios how she'd spend an ideal day here — and the agenda is adventurous!
☕️ Breakfast: Panther Coffee in Sunset Harbour, with an iced coffee or cappuccino.
🦈 Morning: Perhaps an early morning shark tour with Luis at Calypso Dive Charters in West Palm Beach.
- "Snorkeling with lemon sharks was one of the best experiences of my life," Suárez says.
- Or she might go to Homestead and buy plants at Georgie's Paradise, with a stop at Robert Is Here for fresh mamey juice and boiled peanuts.
🍣 Lunch: Itamae in the Design District.
- "The Peruvian fusion menu will have your taste buds jumping, and the dishes are gorgeous." She recommends ordering the ice-cold sake.
🛩 Afternoon: "My favorite time of day in Miami is the golden hour. I love it even more when I'm flying over the city in a World War II-era seaplane!"
- Miami Seaplane Tours picks people up by boat from Edgewater.
🍝 Dinner: Macchialina, for its New York charm. "The pasta is always out of this world, and oh my… THE POLENTA!"
- Other favorites include pizza at Lucali, sushi at Uchi and Michelin-starred Boia De.
- "And if you really want to get fancy, visit the 12-seat Sushi Bar at the Esmé Hotel. After, grab a drink at the lobby bar."
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.