Telemundo anchor Nicole Suárez's favorite Miami spots

Deirdra Funcheon

Miami seems to suit Telemundo TV host Nicole Suárez. Photo: Courtesy of Suárez

Emmy Award-winning news anchor Nicole Suárez recently moved to Miami to anchor Telemundo's morning show, "Hoy Día."

  • The Chicago native, whose parents are from Colombia, told Axios how she'd spend an ideal day here — and the agenda is adventurous!

☕️ Breakfast: Panther Coffee in Sunset Harbour, with an iced coffee or cappuccino.

🦈 Morning: Perhaps an early morning shark tour with Luis at Calypso Dive Charters in West Palm Beach.

  • "Snorkeling with lemon sharks was one of the best experiences of my life," Suárez says.
  • Or she might go to Homestead and buy plants at Georgie's Paradise, with a stop at Robert Is Here for fresh mamey juice and boiled peanuts.

🍣 Lunch: Itamae in the Design District.

  • "The Peruvian fusion menu will have your taste buds jumping, and the dishes are gorgeous." She recommends ordering the ice-cold sake.

🛩 Afternoon: "My favorite time of day in Miami is the golden hour. I love it even more when I'm flying over the city in a World War II-era seaplane!"

🍝 Dinner: Macchialina, for its New York charm. "The pasta is always out of this world, and oh my… THE POLENTA!"

  • Other favorites include pizza at Lucali, sushi at Uchi and Michelin-starred Boia De.
  • "And if you really want to get fancy, visit the 12-seat Sushi Bar at the Esmé Hotel. After, grab a drink at the lobby bar."
