Miami seems to suit Telemundo TV host Nicole Suárez. Photo: Courtesy of Suárez

Emmy Award-winning news anchor Nicole Suárez recently moved to Miami to anchor Telemundo's morning show, "Hoy Día."

The Chicago native, whose parents are from Colombia, told Axios how she'd spend an ideal day here — and the agenda is adventurous!

☕️ Breakfast: Panther Coffee in Sunset Harbour, with an iced coffee or cappuccino.

🦈 Morning: Perhaps an early morning shark tour with Luis at Calypso Dive Charters in West Palm Beach.

"Snorkeling with lemon sharks was one of the best experiences of my life," Suárez says.

Or she might go to Homestead and buy plants at Georgie's Paradise, with a stop at Robert Is Here for fresh mamey juice and boiled peanuts.

🍣 Lunch: Itamae in the Design District.

"The Peruvian fusion menu will have your taste buds jumping, and the dishes are gorgeous." She recommends ordering the ice-cold sake.

🛩 Afternoon: "My favorite time of day in Miami is the golden hour. I love it even more when I'm flying over the city in a World War II-era seaplane!"

Miami Seaplane Tours picks people up by boat from Edgewater.

🍝 Dinner: Macchialina, for its New York charm. "The pasta is always out of this world, and oh my… THE POLENTA!"