What to do this weekend in Miami

40 mins ago - Things to Do

Inter Miami's not the only pro soccer team around! Miami FC's Christian Sorto celebrates after scoring in April. Photo: Megan Briggs/USSF/Getty Images for USSF.

📽️ Films from Spain are being shown at the Deering Estate Saturday as part of the Miami Short Film Festival. Cocktail hour starts at 6:30pm, with screenings at 7:30pm. $25.

🌿 710 Dab Day celebrates medical marijuana with art, DJs and vendors at Wynwood Marketplace Saturday from 6pm–11pm. Tickets start at $20.

⚽ Miami FC plays Phoenix Rising at FIU Stadium at 6:40pm Saturday. Tickets start at $18.

🥭 A Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is Saturday and Sunday, with tastings, cooking demos and mango-inspired activities. Tickets: $24.95 (adults), $11.95 (kids) and $17.95 (seniors).