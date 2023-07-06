1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Dogma Grill: Much more than franks
👋 Deirdra here. For years, I've driven past Dogma Grill's tiny building but never stopped in — and you've probably done the same.
What's happening: It's very rare for me to crave a hot dog, but on a recent afternoon approaching the Fourth of July, I was feeling some kinda way.
Quick take: Dogma is hidden from busy Biscayne Boulevard by hedges. My curiosity about how a place that just sells hot dogs can stay in business has always been outweighed by the stress of pulling off to see if there's parking.
💭 My thought bubble: Dang, I've been missing out!
- In addition to a dozen-plus hot dogs with creative toppings, Dogma also has five kinds of cheesesteaks, sloppy Joes, po'boys, Italian sausages, bratwurst and burgers.
- I tried a Chicago dog ($5.75), which was loaded with toppings, and golden onion rings ($5). Both felt like decadent summer treats.
- That hedge does a decent job of blocking the road and providing a cute, pet-friendly patio to sit and eat.
- Lots of people seem to know what's up, because there was a line to order at the walk-up window.
If you go: Open 11am–10pm Monday–Saturday, 12pm–9pm Sunday at 7030 Biscayne Blvd.
- And yes, there are a few dedicated parking spots on the side!
