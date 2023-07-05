Try this Miami Beach bootcamp workout

👋 Deirdra here with my secret for having an amazing day in this city.

What's happening: I sometimes join a small group that meets for early morning workouts in Miami Beach, on the sand by the lifeguard tower at 64th Street.

The Beach Bootcamp starts daily at 6:30am on weekdays and 7:30am on weekends.

Why it matters: Do you ever have those moments of awe, when you watch the sun rise and feel truly alive? You can feel that every day.

When I go, I also feel like I magically have more hours in my day. And I sleep really well!

Details: The program was started by Kristen Smith, who lost a whopping 250 pounds herself and is extremely welcoming and empathetic to the class.

Workouts are customizable: hardcore types attend, and so do deliciously squishy grandmas.

They're also good for your soul. Kristen makes a point to create a really welcoming community, with free Facebook groups to keep you motivated, plus get-togethers for coffee, dinner and game nights.

And she welcomes kids to work out on Saturday mornings.

💭 My thought bubble: Kristen's program felt so refreshing to me after trying a zillion gyms across South Florida — snobby Pilates studios, yoga places that nickel-and-dime you for borrowing a mat and competitive CrossFit places.

At my local gym, I signed in with a number and was never once greeted by name in seven years!

If you go: Try 7 days for $25. Bring your own water, towel and sunscreen.