The richest person in Florida lives in Miami

Martin Vassolo
Billionaire hedge fund founder Ken Griffin seated during a seminar.

Ken Griffin, CEO and founder of Citadel, speaking at the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach. Photo: Saul Martinez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Miami is home to the richest billionaire in Florida: hedge fund executive Ken Griffin, who moved here last year from Chicago.

Driving the news: Forbes, which compiled the richest residents of each U.S. state, estimates Griffin's net worth to be $32.7 billion.

Zoom out: With 92 billionaires living in the Sunshine State, Florida is home to some of the richest people in America.

  • More than 60% of the 775 billionaires in the U.S. live in California (179), New York (130), Texas (73) and Florida, per Forbes.
