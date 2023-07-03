The richest person in Florida lives in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ken Griffin, CEO and founder of Citadel, speaking at the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach. Photo: Saul Martinez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Miami is home to the richest billionaire in Florida: hedge fund executive Ken Griffin, who moved here last year from Chicago.

Driving the news: Forbes, which compiled the richest residents of each U.S. state, estimates Griffin's net worth to be $32.7 billion.

Zoom out: With 92 billionaires living in the Sunshine State, Florida is home to some of the richest people in America.