2 hours ago - Business
The richest person in Florida lives in Miami
Miami is home to the richest billionaire in Florida: hedge fund executive Ken Griffin, who moved here last year from Chicago.
Driving the news: Forbes, which compiled the richest residents of each U.S. state, estimates Griffin's net worth to be $32.7 billion.
- The Citadel founder bought a Coconut Grove estate last September for over $106 million.
- Griffin also relocated his firm's headquarters to leased office space in Miami and is building a permanent HQ in Brickell.
- He is also a noted philanthropist and Republican mega donor.
Zoom out: With 92 billionaires living in the Sunshine State, Florida is home to some of the richest people in America.
- More than 60% of the 775 billionaires in the U.S. live in California (179), New York (130), Texas (73) and Florida, per Forbes.
