Miami to host "world's largest" pickleball festival

Pickleball is already a big dill in Miami, but the organizers of a new festival are hoping to capitalize on the sport's popularity by throwing a huge party on the water.

Driving the news: Pickle Games Miami, which promises to be the world's largest pickleball festival, will take over 100 bayfront courts at Miami Marine Stadium for its inaugural event in early 2024.

Why it matters: Florida is home to the pickleball capital of the world, Naples, and the buzz has spread to us in Miami.

The big picture: There's been a sixfold increase in the number of public pickleball courts in the 100 biggest U.S. cities since 2017 — from 420 to 2,788 — but local leaders say they still can't come close to meeting demand from pickleheads, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

Zoom in: New courts have opened quickly in Miami after players complained about a lack of places to play compared to Broward County or Southwest Florida.

Some vacation rentals in Greater Miami even cater to pickleball enthusiasts now.

How it works: Pickleball is a paddle sport played with a plastic ball — a cross between tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

It's the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., and major stars like LeBron James have invested in a fledgling pro league, Major League Pickleball.

Details: Pickle Games Miami, scheduled for Jan. 13-14, will feature novice and professional tournaments, along with fan experiences, specialty vendors, live music and curated food and beverage offerings.

Ticket prices will be released later this summer.

Early bird registration for players is available online at $400 per team, including two days of play, commemorative merchandise and access to the festival grounds and an athlete village.

What they're saying: Steve Suarez, co-founder of Pickle Games, tells Axios that pickleball is "skyrocketing" in popularity in Miami with the creation of new courts, events and social groups.