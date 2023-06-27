Share on email (opens in new window)

The Metro Center as envisioned. Rendering: Courtesy of MG Developer.

A $600 million real estate project is slated to bring nearly 1,600 apartments to Hialeah.

What's happening: Coral Gables-based MG Developer and its partner, New York-based Baron Property Group, announced that an under-construction building would be part of a much bigger complex called Metro Center.

Details: The development is slated to rise within walking distance of the Metrorail and Tri-Rail Transfer Station.

Metro Parc is a 559-unit project that broke ground in 2022 at 955 E. 25th St.

The developers intend to add two more buildings — Metro Parc North, with 620 apartments, and Metro Parc South, with 347 — by 2027.

Shops, restaurants and fitness centers are part of the plan, too.

Of note: Adjacent to the rail station, MG is also developing Metro Station, a 55-unit building.

What they're saying: The announcement did not specify rent prices but described the apartments as "attainable."