1 hour ago - Real Estate
Large development planned in Hialeah
A $600 million real estate project is slated to bring nearly 1,600 apartments to Hialeah.
What's happening: Coral Gables-based MG Developer and its partner, New York-based Baron Property Group, announced that an under-construction building would be part of a much bigger complex called Metro Center.
Details: The development is slated to rise within walking distance of the Metrorail and Tri-Rail Transfer Station.
- Metro Parc is a 559-unit project that broke ground in 2022 at 955 E. 25th St.
- The developers intend to add two more buildings — Metro Parc North, with 620 apartments, and Metro Parc South, with 347 — by 2027.
- Shops, restaurants and fitness centers are part of the plan, too.
Of note: Adjacent to the rail station, MG is also developing Metro Station, a 55-unit building.
What they're saying: The announcement did not specify rent prices but described the apartments as "attainable."
- Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer, said, “We are committed to the City of Hialeah and its beautification.”
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.