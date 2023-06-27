Marlins players celebrate after demolishing the Blue Jays on June 19. Photo: Courtesy of Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins invited me to a game last Monday — luckily enough, the day they embarrassed the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-0 win.

What's happening: The Fish have been on an exciting hot streak, with a lot of fun-to-watch players.

20-year-old pitching phenom Eury Pérez has been striking out everyone, and Luis Arraez's hot bat has made him a finalist for the All-Star game.

If you go: The Marlins have a lot of ticket promotions, such as $1 admission for kids, Taco Tuesday packages, and days that youth players and seniors get in free.