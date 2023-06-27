1 hour ago - Sports
1 fun thing: Go to a Marlins game
The Miami Marlins invited me to a game last Monday — luckily enough, the day they embarrassed the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-0 win.
What's happening: The Fish have been on an exciting hot streak, with a lot of fun-to-watch players.
- 20-year-old pitching phenom Eury Pérez has been striking out everyone, and Luis Arraez's hot bat has made him a finalist for the All-Star game.
If you go: The Marlins have a lot of ticket promotions, such as $1 admission for kids, Taco Tuesday packages, and days that youth players and seniors get in free.
- Don't be on Miami time! It took me a while to get through traffic and bag check, and I missed the National Anthem.
- I'm marking my calendar for the July 23 game against the Rockies, when the team and Goya Foods are giving away tropical shirts.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.