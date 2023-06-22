7 hours ago - Food and Drink
Chef-driven hangout Regatta Grove opens today
Five of Florida's best chefs are coming together under one roof in Regatta Grove, which opens in the new Regatta Harbour development in Coconut Grove Thursday.
What's happening: They'll each have their own restaurant concepts in the new waterfront Regatta Harbour complex.
- Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis (the couple behind Root & Bone and Stiltsville Fish Bar) and Jose Mendin (of Pubbelly Sushi) are all James Beard semifinalist nominees.
- Kenny Gilbert (of Silkie's in Jacksonville) was a finalist on "Top Chef" Season 7 and Jeremy Ford (Stubborn Seed) won Season 13.
Of note: Regatta Grove also has three bars and will feature food events and live music.
If you go: RSVP to stop by opening weekend and get a free cocktail.
