Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks with Gabe Vincent during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

After their historic run to the NBA Finals came up just short, the Miami Heat must decide whether to try again next year with the same players or make big roster moves to get over the hump.

Why it matters: Miami's championship window is slowly closing. The Heat have made the Finals in two of the last four years, but missed out on hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy both times.

Driving the news: The team has big decisions to make about resigning current players and potentially going after another superstar.

Star forward Jimmy Butler is 34 years old and needs scoring help beside him.

What we're watching: Will Miami resign undrafted playoff starters Gabe Vincent and Max Strus?

Vincent and Strus, both 27-year-old unrestricted free agents, are likely to draw some league interest as core contributors to the Heat's playoff run.

34-year-old Kevin Love, a late-season signing who stepped up as a part-time starter, will also be an unrestricted free agent.

The big picture: Heat president Pat Riley is always going to hunt for his Moby Dick, like he did when the Heat brought LeBron James and Chris Bosh together with Dwyane Wade to form the Heatles back in the day.

The intrigue: Tyler Herro, Miami's 23-year-old bucket getter, might be critical to any big trade because of his untapped potential to develop into a star for another team.

Herro missed practically all of the playoffs recovering from a broken hand. The Heat played their best basketball of the season with him sidelined so the team could decide he isn't necessary to their future success.

Plus: His $27 million salary could help facilitate a trade for another big-ticket player.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: It's that time of year when you should probably hold off on buying any Heat jerseys unless they're of a retired player like Dwyane Wade, because you never know when someone will be dealt away.