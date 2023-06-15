2 hours ago - Things to Do
"Swiping America" on Max compares dating in eight U.S. cities
"Swiping America" is a new show on Max (formerly HBO Max) that takes four New York City-based protagonists on dates with locals in eight American cities, including Miami.
Why it matters: It gives us hope of finding love here.
Details: Deirdra asked the show's leads for opinions on our dating scene:
- Reagan Baker, who went on a date at La Natural, says the city was "laid back but offers so many different cultures."
- Ashleigh (Ash) Warren, who went on a boat date and got a tattoo at Artefex Tattoo Studio, notes that "Miami attracts a lot of beautiful humans."
- Krishnanand (Kris) Kelkar, who did yoga in a park, says it was cool to see queer people of color living their best lives here. "If you're not having fun in Miami, I bet the problem is you!"
- Kesun Lee went to South Beach and thinks our dating pool feels "light, exciting and full of interesting characters from all over the place."
If you watch: Swiping America debuts on Max Thursday. Here's a trailer.
