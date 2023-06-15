Share on email (opens in new window)

Kris, Reagan, Ash and Kesun. Photo: Courtesy of Max

"Swiping America" is a new show on Max (formerly HBO Max) that takes four New York City-based protagonists on dates with locals in eight American cities, including Miami.

Why it matters: It gives us hope of finding love here.

Details: Deirdra asked the show's leads for opinions on our dating scene:

Reagan Baker, who went on a date at La Natural, says the city was "laid back but offers so many different cultures."

Ashleigh (Ash) Warren, who went on a boat date and got a tattoo at Artefex Tattoo Studio, notes that "Miami attracts a lot of beautiful humans."

Krishnanand (Kris) Kelkar, who did yoga in a park, says it was cool to see queer people of color living their best lives here. "If you're not having fun in Miami, I bet the problem is you!"

Kesun Lee went to South Beach and thinks our dating pool feels "light, exciting and full of interesting characters from all over the place."

If you watch: Swiping America debuts on Max Thursday. Here's a trailer.