"Swiping America" on Max compares dating in eight U.S. cities

Deirdra Funcheon

Kris, Reagan, Ash and Kesun. Photo: Courtesy of Max

"Swiping America" is a new show on Max (formerly HBO Max) that takes four New York City-based protagonists on dates with locals in eight American cities, including Miami.

Why it matters: It gives us hope of finding love here.

Details: Deirdra asked the show's leads for opinions on our dating scene:

  • Reagan Baker, who went on a date at La Natural, says the city was "laid back but offers so many different cultures."
  • Ashleigh (Ash) Warren, who went on a boat date and got a tattoo at Artefex Tattoo Studio, notes that "Miami attracts a lot of beautiful humans."
  • Krishnanand (Kris) Kelkar, who did yoga in a park, says it was cool to see queer people of color living their best lives here. "If you're not having fun in Miami, I bet the problem is you!"
  • Kesun Lee went to South Beach and thinks our dating pool feels "light, exciting and full of interesting characters from all over the place."

If you watch: Swiping America debuts on Max Thursday. Here's a trailer.

