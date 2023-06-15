American Black Film Festival kicks off in Miami Beach

Share on email (opens in new window)

A farmer featured in "Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land." Photo: Courtesy of the documentary

The 27th annual American Black Film Festival runs through Sunday in Miami Beach.

The event brings together Black artists for panels and parties, and "showcases a wide range of content made by and about people of African descent."

What we're watching: The documentary "Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land" premieres at 1:15pm today at O Cinema South Beach.

Between the end of slavery and 1910, Black Americans had come to own about 14% of total arable land in the U.S., according to the filmmakers.

Now, 90% of those holdings have slipped from Black owners, largely because of a little-known issue called Heirs' Property. Family members inherited land without the proper legal paperwork or a clear title, leaving Black farmers unable to qualify for financing or agricultural programs.

The film explores how landowners are now reclaiming their agricultural rights and aiming to establish generational wealth.

Zoom in: Other films on the schedule include:

"They Cloned Tyrone": An unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) sniff out a nefarious government conspiracy.

"The Blackening": Friends reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway but end up in a remote cabin with a killer.

"I'm a Virgo": This coming-of-age tale from director Boots Riley focuses on Cootie, a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California.

If you go: Passes are sold out but limited tickets ($12 and up) are available on site for individual film screenings.