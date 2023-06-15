2 hours ago - Things to Do
American Black Film Festival kicks off in Miami Beach
The 27th annual American Black Film Festival runs through Sunday in Miami Beach.
- The event brings together Black artists for panels and parties, and "showcases a wide range of content made by and about people of African descent."
What we're watching: The documentary "Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land" premieres at 1:15pm today at O Cinema South Beach.
- Between the end of slavery and 1910, Black Americans had come to own about 14% of total arable land in the U.S., according to the filmmakers.
- Now, 90% of those holdings have slipped from Black owners, largely because of a little-known issue called Heirs' Property. Family members inherited land without the proper legal paperwork or a clear title, leaving Black farmers unable to qualify for financing or agricultural programs.
- The film explores how landowners are now reclaiming their agricultural rights and aiming to establish generational wealth.
Zoom in: Other films on the schedule include:
- "They Cloned Tyrone": An unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) sniff out a nefarious government conspiracy.
- "The Blackening": Friends reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway but end up in a remote cabin with a killer.
- "I'm a Virgo": This coming-of-age tale from director Boots Riley focuses on Cootie, a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California.
If you go: Passes are sold out but limited tickets ($12 and up) are available on site for individual film screenings.
