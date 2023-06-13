Art Basel banana artist prevails in copyright lawsuit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Joe Morford's 2001 artwork (left), and Maurizio Cattelan's famous banana (right). Image: Courtesy of federal court filings via PACER

The Art Basel banana did not rip off a similar work, a federal judge in Miami ruled last Friday.

What's happening: Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan famously taped a banana to a wall at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019, titled "Comedian," which sold for $120,000.

He was sued by California artist Joe Morford, creator of a 2001 work, "Banana and Orange," but prevailed in a case alleging copyright infringement.

The bottom line: Cattelan claimed he'd never seen Morford's work and was expanding off his own idea from 2018, when he'd depicted a banana with red duct tape for a cover of New York Magazine.