Group wants to amend the Florida constitution to protect waters

Hits to our state's environment — and citizens' ability to protect it — just keep coming.

What's happening: A grassroots group called Florida Rights of Nature Network (FRONN) is trying to add an amendment to the state constitution that would help protect Florida's waters.

The amendment would codify a right to clean water by making it unlawful for a state executive agency "to harm or threaten to harm Florida waters by action or inaction."

It specifies that Floridians can sue state agencies to enforce this right.

Why it matters: Florida's waters are in huge trouble.

Background: Laws protecting the environment have gone unenforced or have been neutralized by lawmakers, FRONN chair Joseph Bonasia tells Axios.

In Orange County, voters overwhelmingly approved a law that gave rights to waterways in 2020, but the state legislature preempted it in a bill, SB 712.

Local comprehensive plans are supposed to keep development in check, but legislators this year passed a bill, SB 540, that will make it financially risky for anyone to sue to keep projects in line with such plans.

The other side: SB 712, the Clean Waterways Act, contained other provisions that protect the environment, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office announced when he signed it into law.

SB 540's sponsor, Sen. Nick DiCeglie (R-St. Petersburg), contended it will reduce frivolous lawsuits.

Context: Three states — Pennsylvania, Montana and New York — have environmental rights enshrined in their constitutions, which essentially force them to protect their natural resources.

FRONN's proposed amendment aims to have a similar effect.

Had it already been in the constitution, it could have prevented pollution in Biscayne Bay and the environmental disaster at Piney Point affecting Tampa Bay, Bonaisa says.

What's next: By Nov. 30, 900,000 petitions must be signed and approved in order to get the proposed amendment onto the 2024 ballot.